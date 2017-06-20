Iraqi army encircles Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
June 20, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq's army said it encircled Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul on Tuesday, June 20 after taking over an area to the north of the territory, Reuters reports.
The army's 9th armored division seized al-Shifaa district alongside the western bank of the Tigris river, a military statement said.
The fall of Shifaa means the Old City in the eastern half of Mosul is now surrounded by U.S.-backed government forces, deployed north, west, south and across the river.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia prime minister, Tsarukyan bloc discuss government program Karapetyan assured that the government is open to efficient cooperation and stressed the importance of constructive criticism.
Fragile State: A major int’l group exhibit opens at PinchukArtCentre The exhibit features 10 leading artists including Marina Abramovic, Jan Fabre, Urs Fischer, Douglas Gordon, Damien Hirst, and Ai Weiwei.
Apple tells court Qualcomm chip license agreements are invalid The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold.
J. Paul Getty Museum opens "Women in the Medieval World" The exhibit reveals the vibrant and complex medieval representations of women, real and imagined, who fill the texts and images within illuminated manuscripts.