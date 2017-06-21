Azerbaijan releases photo, video of “captured Armenian citizen”
June 21, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s ministry of defense has distributed photos and videos of a person who Azeris claim to be a member of the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian army.
Media reports cite the man as introducing himself as Zaven Karapetyan, born on November 16, 1974 in the village of Dovegh in Armenia’s Noyemberyan region.
In the video footage, the man says he is a villager and has been carrying out combat duty for cash compensation.
“Taking advantage of the unfavorable weather (fog and rain) and the dark time of the day, we made our way to the frontline of the Azerbaijani defense troops in order to kill Azerbaijani soldiers who were on duty,” the man reportedly says.
Azerbaijani defense ministry on Wednesday said it thwarted a subversive attack by the Armenian army, capturing a soldier. The Armenian defense ministry refuted the claim.
