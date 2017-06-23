UN calls for political will in Karabakh conflict settlement
June 23, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations said it takes note of the statement by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group following their recent travel to the South Caucasus region over the recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh.
"We share the co-chairs' concern over the recent cease-fire violations, which have resulted in regrettable casualties on the line of contact. We echo their appeal to the parties to avoid further escalation and to consider measures that would reduce tensions," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.
"We also join the co-chairs' in urging the parties to re-engage in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with political will. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts if needed."
Earlier, the Department of State said the United States is deeply concerned over the recent violations of the ceasefire, which have resulted in multiple casualties on the Karabakh line of contact over the last week.
