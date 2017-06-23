Ailing electronics giant Toshiba flags deeper losses
June 23, 2017 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ailing electronics giant Toshiba has said its losses for 2016 may be greater than it had previously forecast, BBC News reveals.
It now predicts a net loss of 995bn yen ($9bn) for the year to March, up from its earlier estimate of 950bn yen.
The firm was demoted to the second tier of the Tokyo Exchange after confirming its liabilities outweighed its assets.
It also got regulatory approval to delay filing its annual earnings again, this time until 10 August, after a previous deadline extension to 30 June.
Failure to gain an extension would have put the troubled company's stock exchange listing in further jeopardy.
Chip sale
In April, Toshiba said its future may be in doubt after facing a series of difficulties.
An accounting scandal that was uncovered in 2015 led to the resignation of the chief executive and several senior managers. The company was found to have inflated the previous seven years' profits by $1.2bn.
The firm was dealt another blow in January when it became clear its US nuclear unit, Westinghouse, was in financial trouble.
Toshibas's dire financial position has forced it to try to sell off its highly prized chip unit. The company has named a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for the business.
But US-based Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main chip operations in Japan, has filed a request with the International Court of Arbitration to stop the sale going ahead.
Toshiba is the world's second-largest chip manufacturer. Its products are used in data centres and consumer goods worldwide, including iPhones and iPads.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Charles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
Monitor: U.S.-led Syria strikes killed 472 civilians in past month Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely IS-held province of Deir Ezzor.
Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” adds cast Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski also are signed on to star in the film that serves as the directorial debut of screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.
Yemen cholera cases could pass 300,000 by September, UN says "Probably at the end of August we will reach 300,000" cases, UN children's agency spokeswoman Meritxell Relano said.