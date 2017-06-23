U.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leader
June 23, 2017 - 21:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
The meeting was held at the embassy in Yerevan.
The two discussed Armenia-U.S. relations, regional security and other global issues.
