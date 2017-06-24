IMF approves new tranche of $21.6 million loan for Armenia
June 24, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to allocate a new credit tranche to Armenia in the amount of about $21.6 million, the IMF said in a press release.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed on Thursday, June 23 the fifth and final review of Armenia’s economic performance under a three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The completion of the review allows the authorities to draw the equivalent of SDR 15.69 million (about US$21.6 million).
Armenia’s three-year extended arrangement for SDR 82.21 million (about US$111.57 million at the time of approval of the arrangement) was approved on March 7, 2014.
Following the Executive Board discussion on Armenia, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, said:
“Armenia has been facing challenging external conditions which have contributed to subdued domestic demand, weak fiscal revenues, and deflationary conditions. Nonetheless, program performance has been satisfactory. All end-December 2016 quantitative performance criteria, indicative targets, and structural benchmarks were met. Economic activity is expected to pick up in 2017 and over the medium term, however, downside risks and significant structural challenges remain.
Top stories
Armenia's foreign debt amounts to $4.3 billion as of March 2017, while that of the central bank totaled $517.9 million.
According to Vardanyan, IDeA and its partners and donors have since 2007 invested more than $550 million in various projects in Armenia.
75.8 million kWh of Armenian electricity have been shipped to the Georgian market in the first quarter of 2017.
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
