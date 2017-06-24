Yelk MP slams Armenia govt. program as means of prolonging RPA power
June 24, 2017 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from Yelk bloc Ararat Mirzoyan has slammed the government program as neither ambitious nor competitive.
The National Assembly approved the paper despite resistance from Yelk and Tsarukyan bloc.
“The program offers no steps for progress, bust just cosmetic corrections to preserve the situation unchanged and prolong the power of the Republican Party (RPA),” Aravot cited Mirzoyan as saying on Saturday, June 24.
According to the lawmaker, the program envisages “ridiculous financing” for the science sector and addresses “secondary or tertiary problems” in the field of education.
The government on Monday approved its own program, which consists of four sections: public administration and legal system, foreign and defense policy, economic progress, and social sector.
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
