// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yelk MP slams Armenia govt. program as means of prolonging RPA power

Yelk MP slams Armenia govt. program as means of prolonging RPA power
June 24, 2017 - 16:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from Yelk bloc Ararat Mirzoyan has slammed the government program as neither ambitious nor competitive.

The National Assembly approved the paper despite resistance from Yelk and Tsarukyan bloc.

“The program offers no steps for progress, bust just cosmetic corrections to preserve the situation unchanged and prolong the power of the Republican Party (RPA),” Aravot cited Mirzoyan as saying on Saturday, June 24.

According to the lawmaker, the program envisages “ridiculous financing” for the science sector and addresses “secondary or tertiary problems” in the field of education.

The government on Monday approved its own program, which consists of four sections: public administration and legal system, foreign and defense policy, economic progress, and social sector.

Related links:
Aravot. «Ոչ թե առաջընթացի, այլ տեղում դոփելու ծրագիր է` ՀՀԿ-ի իշխանությունը երկարաձգելու համար»
 Top stories
Armenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from oppositionArmenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from opposition
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Armenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: SharmazanovArmenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: Sharmazanov
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. programArmenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Google's neural network tackles 8 tasks at one time MultiModal is still being developed and Google has open-sourced it as part of its Tensor2Tensor library.
Facebook adding new app for video creators The update includes a new Community tab, where creators can connect with their followers on Facebook as well as Facebook's other apps.
Instagram tests favorites for sharing posts with limited group of friends Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
YouTube’s mobile app to adjust to display videos of any size The desktop version of YouTube has a cleaner design that puts video front and center and gives you a new Dark Theme for a more cinematic look.