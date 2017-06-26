Six dead, 31 missing after Colombia tourist boat sinks
June 26, 2017 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least six people were dead and 31 missing after a tourist boat sank in a reservoir in northwestern Colombia on Sunday, June 25, the country's president said, according to AFP.
Authorities did not yet say what caused the four-deck Almirante to go down in the El Penol reservoir in the tourist town of Guatape, where Colombian and foreign tourists take leisure cruises.
There are "six people deceased so far and 31 reported missing," Santos told reporters in Guatape, after the regional government earlier gave a death toll of at least nine.
An official in the National Risk Management Unit, Carlos Ivan Marquez, confirmed the toll of six separately to AFP. He said they were "all Colombians, and no minors."
Regional authorities said the boat was carrying 170 people, most of whom were rescued by other boats or escaped by themselves.
"It sank extremely quickly. It all happened in a few minutes," said a fire service captain involved in the rescue effort, Luis Bernardo Morales.
One helicopter from the air force and two from the army went to help in rescue operations, the military said.
The reservoir is 68 kilometers (40 miles) from the city of Medellin and is one of Antioquia department's main tourist draws.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook 'talking to Hollywood studios over original programming' Facebook also is seeking short-form content, primarily unscripted, that could run for 10 minutes in the Spotlight section for videos
ARFD MP worried about Armenia debt; minister says more to come “If your income is not enough to cover your expenses, you have to borrow,” finance minister Vardan Aramyan explained.
Lorde scores first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with “Melodrama” "Melodrama" is the third album by a woman in a row which lands atop the chart, following Katy Perry's "Witness" and Halsey's "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom".
Fox sets fall premiere dates, Seth MacFarlane’s “Orville” gets a push The latest network to firm up fall premiere plans, Fox is putting plenty of proverbial eggs in “The Orville”’s basket.