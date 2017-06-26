The Killers perform new single “The Man” during Glastonbury surprise set

// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

June 26, 2017 - 12:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Killers played their new single ‘The Man’ live during a Glastonbury secret set Sunday, June 25, NME said.

The US band surprised fans with a packed-out set at the John Peel stage this afternoon.

Halfway through the set, the group played their new track with frontman Brandon Flowers dedicating it to “the ladies” in the crowd.

The Killers played the following songs:

When You Were Young Somebody Told Me Spaceman Human Smile Like You Mean It The Man Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll Read My Mind Runaways All These Things That I’ve Done Mr. Brightside Walking out to ‘Teenage Kicks’ by The Undertones (the famed favourite song of the late DJ Peel), Flowers joked: “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career, once on the way up and once on the way down. It’s good to be back.”

Flowers had recently spoken coyly of the prospect of the band playing a surprise set at Glastonbury, saying: “I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible. It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water”.

The Killers meanwhile, recently revealed new single ‘The Man’ from their upcoming, long-awaited fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘. Their upcoming tour dates are below.

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival 1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival 5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival 7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival 8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park 4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza 6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits 15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits 21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival 29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival

