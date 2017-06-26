Armenia's deputy parliament speaker elected PACE vice president

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, June 26, deputy parliament speaker, head of the Armenia's NA delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan was elected vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Armenian delegation is currently in Strasbourg to take part in the works of PACE Summer Session.

Prior to being elected to the parliament on April 2, Hovhannisyan served as justice minister in Armenia.