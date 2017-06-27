U.S. says Assad may be readying chemical attack, warns 'heavy price'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack, one that would result in the "mass murder" of civilians, the White House said on Monday, June 26, warning the regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault, AFP reports.

The White House said the preparations were similar to those undertaken by the Assad regime ahead of an apparent chemical attack on a rebel-held town in April.

Washington launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike days later against a Syrian airbase from where it said the chemical weapons attack was launched.

That assault with 59 Tomahawk missiles marked the first direct U.S. attack on the Syrian regime and Trump's most dramatic military action since he took power in January.

It also led to a quick downward spiral in ties between Washington and Moscow, which accused the U.S. of breaking international law.

The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement Monday night.

The two-paragraph communique did not offer any evidence justifying the sternly worded warning.

"The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack."

The suspected attack in April in the rebel held town of Khan Sheikhun killed at least 87 people, including many children, and images of the dead and of suffering victims provoked global outrage. The U.S. State Department said it amounted to a war crime.

State Department officials who would normally be involved in a big announcement such as Monday's warning to Syria said they were caught by surprise, the Los Angeles Times reported.