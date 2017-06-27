China accuses India of incursion into its territory in border stand-off
June 27, 2017 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China has accused India of incursion into its territory between Sikkim and Tibet, in a dispute which has raised tensions between the countries, BBC News reports.
Officials said Indian border guards had obstructed "normal activities" on the Chinese side, and called on India to immediately withdraw them.
India also recently accused Chinese troops of incursion on its side.
The area, the Nathu La pass, is used by Indians going for pilgrimages to Hindu and Buddhist sites in Tibet.
The region saw clashes between China and India in 1967, and tensions still flare from time to time.
According to the BBC, the latest development appears to be one of the most serious escalations between the countries in recent years.
Reuters cited Chinese officials as warning the development could "threaten peace". China has also accused India of obstructing the building of a road in what it says is its side of the boundary.
There has been no official comment from India on the accusations so far.
According to Indian media, there have been tensions between the border guards from both sides in recent weeks, with Chinese troops allegedly crossing into Sikkim and destroying two make-shift Indian army bunkers.
The tensions have already led Beijing to block official pilgrimages across the boundary.
Photo: AFP
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ranger Campus opens in Armenia's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge The Ranger Campus is entirely constructed with eco-friendly materials and equipped with state-of-the-art “green” technologies.
President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo drama from Dan Gilroy lands at Netflix Gilroy has been directing a legal thriller with Denzel Washington for Sony, which recently changed the title from “Inner City” to “Roman Israel.”