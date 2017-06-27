Iraqi PM predicts Mosul victory very soon
June 27, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces on Tuesday, June 27 pushed towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to capture Islamic State's de-facto capital, and Iraq's prime minister predicted victory very soon, Reuters says.
Iraqi forces, battling up to 350 militants dug in among civilians in the Old City, said federal police had dislodged IS insurgents from the Ziwani mosque and were only a few days away from ousting militants completely from the Old City.
"The victory announcement will come in a very short time," Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on his website on Monday evening.
"The operation is continuing to free the remaining parts of the Old City," Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) told a Reuters correspondent near the frontline in the heart of the Old City.
Iraqi forces had about 600 meters (2,000 ft) left to cover before they reach Cornishe Street alongside the western bank of the Tigris, Federal Police commander Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat told Iraqi State TV.
"In a few days our forces will reach Cornishe Street and bring the battle to its conclusion," said Jawdat, adding that federal police had forced militants out of Ziwani mosque in the Old City's southwestern corner.
The fall of Mosul would mark the end of the Iraqi half of the "caliphate" proclaimed by Islamic State though the militant group remains in control of large areas of both Iraq and Syria.
In Syria, the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa, is nearly encircled by a U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led coalition.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ranger Campus opens in Armenia's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge The Ranger Campus is entirely constructed with eco-friendly materials and equipped with state-of-the-art “green” technologies.
President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo drama from Dan Gilroy lands at Netflix Gilroy has been directing a legal thriller with Denzel Washington for Sony, which recently changed the title from “Inner City” to “Roman Israel.”