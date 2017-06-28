Macron, Trump to respond jointly in case of Syria chemical attack
June 28, 2017 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call Tuesday, June 27 on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, the French presidency said, according to AFP.
Their call came a day after Washington said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.
A Pentagon spokesman said US intelligence had noticed suspect activity at the launch site of the regime's apparent chemical strike in April.
Days after that strike on a rebel-held town, the United States launched a cruise missile strike on the airfield in retaliation -- the first direct US attack on the Syrian regime.
The French foreign ministry refused to say Tuesday whether it too had information about possible preparations by the Syrian regime for a chemical attack.
After a meeting last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Assad ally, Macron drew a "very clear red line" on the use of chemical weapons "by whomever" and warned of reprisals.
In August 2013, a chemical attack near Damascus brought France and the US to the brink of a joint military intervention in Syria.
But then US president Barack Obama, who had also declared that a chemical attack would cross a "red line", eventually decided against military action.
The US and Russia instead struck a deal on the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile.
Photo. AFP/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Hugh Jackman to star as Sen. Gary Hart in political drama “The Frontrunner” Jackman starred in Fox’s “Logan,” which grossed $618 million worldwide for Fox. He will next be seen in “The Greatest Showman,” a biopic of P.T. Barnum.
"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56 Nyqvist broke into American movies with his role as a nuclear scientist in "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol".
AMC renews “Better Call Saul” for season 4 In season 3, the series pulled in average 3.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million among adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults.
Chernobyl radiation monitoring system hit by global cyberattack A statement said that "in connection with the cyberattack, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant website is not working."