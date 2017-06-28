Armenia offers charter flights to some hot summer destinations

PanARMENIAN.Net - The General Department of Civil Aviation announced on Wednesday, June 28 that charter flights will connect the Armenian capital with a number of destinations worldwide this season.

Bulgaria Air will be carrying out Yerevan-Varna-Yerevan flights from July 5 to August 30.

Egypt’s AMC Airlines will take Armenians to Hurghada between July 17 and September 10, while the Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm-el-Sheikh route will operate till September 17.

Aegean Airlines will start Rhodes-Yerevan-Rhodes flights from July 8 till August 29. Transportation to the Greek town of Araxos, meanwhile, will be implemented by Armenia Aircompany between July 21 and August 31.

Also, Armenia Aircompany will be flying to Venice between July 8 and September 9, and to Corfu between July 30 to August 29.