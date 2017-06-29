France sees Syria chance through closer dialogue with Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - France said on Thursday, June 29 it saw a chance to break the stalemate in Syria's war as Russia now seemed to accept there could be no military solution and preconditions set by some opponents of President Bashar al-Assad had been dropped, Reuters says.

The election of President Emmanuel Macron has provided an opening for Paris to re-examine its Syria policy, with the view that the previous government's stance that Assad must step down was too intransigent and an obstacle to peacemaking.

Macron last week reversed France's stance on the future of Assad, saying he saw no legitimate successor at this time and the priority was to prevent Syria becoming a failed state. The United States has also backed away this year from an insistence on Assad's departure to allow a political solution.

Assad has held on with Russian and Iranian military support in a six-year war with rebels and Islamist militants that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

New Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has been pushing for closer dialogue with Moscow as Paris also seeks to use the lack of clear U.S. policy on Syria to give itself a greater role.

"I can't give any details, but I think that there is a window of opportunity at the moment. Like everybody, I think the Russians are conscious that there is no military solution to the conflict," Le Drian, who was defense minister under Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande, said in an published interview.

"We should be able to get there with a new method that encompasses establishing robust principles that seem unquestionable, without setting rhetorical preconditions but by creating new bridges between the different actors," he said.

Le Drian did not explain in the interview with Le Monde what those principles were or what incentives Russia would be given.

Syria's civil war has turned to Assad's favor since 2015, when Russia sent its jets to help his army and allied Shi'ite militias backed by Iran turned back rebels and won new ground.

But the conflict is far from over, with rebels holding swathes of Syria, especially in the northwest and southeast, and Islamic State controlling other areas in the north and east.