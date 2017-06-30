'No smartphone' Juncker wants digital future for EU

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker confessed that he still does not own a smartphone on Friday, June 30 but pledged to help build a "digital future" for the bloc, Reuters reports.

He was speaking alongside the prime minister of Estonia, which has transformed its post-Soviet economy in part through new technology. As his government takes the rotating chair of EU councils, premier Juri Ratas called for a new free movement of data across EU borders to stimulate economic growth in the bloc.

"I shouldn't say it but I have to say it: I still don't have a smartphone," Juncker, the 62-year-old former prime minister of Luxembourg, told a news conference after Ratas had spoken.

The Baltic leader, 24 years his junior, had teased him about his lack of mobile connection, Juncker said, by sending him a postcard "like in the 19th century" to invite him to Tallinn.

"But even without being a techie I know that our future is digital," the European Commission president insisted.

"Digital is the DNA of your country and it needs to become part of the European DNA," he told Ratas.

A former Estonian premier runs the digital portfolio in Juncker's Commission in Brussels. The executive's program, backed by national governments, includes commitments to build a "digital single market" for Europe and favor tech investment.