Azerbaijan 'accountable for losses on both sides of Karabakh contact line'
July 1, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is responsible for casualties on both sides of the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Armenia’s deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told colleagues in Slovakia.
Sharmazanov’s delegation, which includes lawmakers Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan, is currently in Slovakia for an interparliamentary meeting with Lukas Parizek,the State Secretary of the Slovak Foreign Ministry and European Affairs, as well as Dusan Tittel, the head of Slovakia-Armenia friendship group.
At the meeting, Sharmazanov detailed the Slovak officials on the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan.
The deputy speaker said that Azerbaijan’s provocations result in human losses, with Turkey too escalating the situation by keeping the border with Armenia shut.
Also, the sides discussed ways to combat terrorism worldwide, agreed to expand bilateral cooperation, and weighed in on issues currently on the Armenia-European Union agenda.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Top stories
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
In a conversation with reporters, Harutyunyan said Karabakh registered a 9% growth in 2016 despite the Four-Day War in April 2015.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Bitcoin accepted at New York pre-school Bitcoin is a digital currency that was first used in the real world in 2010. As acceptance has grown, so has its value.
Greek central bank cuts growth outlook, warns of risks Greece's public debt levels are presently at 180 percent of GDP. It has received three bailouts since 2010, and the latest runs out in mid-2018.
Almost 500,000 Syrian refugees return to their homes in 2017 - UN More than 300,000 Syrians have lost their lives in the war, which began with anti-government protests.
Google accidentally pushed Bluetooth update for Home speaker early When the update does roll out for real, you’ll be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker — something that Amazon’s Echo has already been capable of for a while.