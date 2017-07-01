Heritage party leader calls for ‘preventing particracy’ in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Particracy is threatening Armenia in 2018, Heritage party founding leader Raffi Hovannisian told reporters on Friday, June 30.

“To prevent the danger,” Hovannisian proposes that the opposition should join forces, while president Serzh Sargsyan, according to him, should leave.

“He musn’t be the new prime minister or the secretary general of the security system,” RFE/RL Armenian Service cited the Heritage chief as saying.

Hovannisian said their plans for a velvet regime change will remain in force even if Karen Karapetyan retains his post as prime minister.

Earlier, Heritage said it is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years.

The Heritage party has no final agreement with other opposition parties, but is “considering establishing a wide front with a number of forces and individuals,” he added.

Also Friday, Hovannisian said he is ready to discuss the future of Armenia with Serzh Sargsyan as the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).