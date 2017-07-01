Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
July 1, 2017 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Air temperature is expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) between July 2 and July 6 in Yerevan, Armenia.
No precipitation is expected in the capital and throughout the country in the reporting period.
The air temperature, meanwhile, will gradually grow by 5-6 degrees Celsius.
