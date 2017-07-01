U.S. warns hacking campaign against nuclear, energy sectors
July 1, 2017 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. government warned industrial firms this week about a hacking campaign targeting the nuclear and energy sectors, the latest event to highlight the power industry's vulnerability to cyber attacks, Reuters reports.
Since at least May, hackers used tainted "phishing" emails to "harvest credentials" so they could gain access to networks of their targets, according to a joint report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The report provided to the industrial firms was reviewed by Reuters on Friday, June 30. While disclosing attacks, and warning that in some cases hackers succeeded in compromising the networks of their targets, it did not identify any specific victims.
"Historically, cyber actors have strategically targeted the energy sector with various goals ranging from cyber espionage to the ability to disrupt energy systems in the event of a hostile conflict," the report said.
Homeland Security and FBI officials could not be reached for comment on the report, which was dated June 28.
The report was released during a week of heavy hacking activity.
A virus dubbed "NotPetya" attacked on Tuesday, spreading from initial infections in Ukraine to businesses around the globe. It encrypted data on infected machines, rendering them inoperable and disrupting activity at ports, law firms and factories.
On Tuesday the energy-industry news site E&E News reported that U.S. investigators were looking into cyber intrusions this year at multiple nuclear power generators.
Reuters has not confirmed details of the E&E News report, which said there was no evidence safety systems had been compromised at affected plants.
The activity described in the U.S. government report comes at a time when industrial firms are particularly anxious about threat that hackers pose to their operations.
Industrial firms, including power providers and other utilities, have been particularly worried about the potential for destructive cyber attacks since December 2016, when hackers cut electricity in Ukraine.
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Bitcoin accepted at New York pre-school Bitcoin is a digital currency that was first used in the real world in 2010. As acceptance has grown, so has its value.
Google accidentally pushed Bluetooth update for Home speaker early When the update does roll out for real, you’ll be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker — something that Amazon’s Echo has already been capable of for a while.
Neil Young unveils new song and video, “Children Of Destiny” (video) Featuring a 56-piece orchestra, it’s a political number, Young commanding his audience to “Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be.”
Adele cancels final two London shows over damaged vocal cords A handwritten note from Adele in the programme of her Wembley shows earlier this week suggested that she may never tour again.