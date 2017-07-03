Slipknot won’t be headlining their Knotfest festival this year

PanARMENIAN.Net - Slipknot will not be headlining Knotfest this year, Corey Taylor has stated, according to NME.

The Slipknot-curated festival was launched in 2012, and Slipknot have headlined every year since. In 2017, though, the band will take a step back from the top spot.

Speaking to Billboard, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor confirmed the news. “I think in a lot of ways your festival has to live past you, or it’s not gonna live at all,” Taylor explains. “If it has to live and breathe on your presence, then it’s not a festival, and it’s not for anybody else but you. And for us, it’s always been more about the art and the music and everybody… That’s why we put so much work into it to begin with, is to really make sure that it was stable and it was strong and the foundation was there.”

Taylor’s other band Stone Sour will be playing the festival, the Mexico edition of which will take place October 28 in Toluca, Mexico. The U.S. branch of the festival is expected to be announced on July 10.

Corey Taylor recently an update on new music from Slipknot, revealing that the band are ‘slowly but surely’ working on new material.

Slipknot’s last album was 2014’s “.5: The Gray Chapter”. Now, in a new interview with 97.1 The Eagle, the frontman has news for fans.

“I’m a bum you out, we aint’ doing shit right now. I’m just saying, we’re not really doing anything right now,” he said.

“I know we’re kind of slowly starting to write some music, other than that we’re just kinda taking some time off, Clown’s gonna direct some movies, Sid’s gonna do some stuff, we’re all kinda doing our own thing.

“The next year is kinda everybody doing their own thing, and then probably after that we will slowly but surely start to get together to do some Slipknot stuff.”

Stone Sour released their new album ‘Hydrograd’ on Friday (June 30).