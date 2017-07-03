RPA lawmaker on Armenia PM after 2018: We’ll wait and see
July 3, 2017 - 13:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Samvel Farmanyan on Sunday, July 2 commented on speculations surrounding the prime minister’s post after 2018, stating that “the president’s declaration is in effect.”
In response to a question whether his statement meant that the same person cannot run the country for more than twice, Farmanyan said it’s not about a particular individual.
“We’ll have to wait and see what happens, because the party hasn’t discussed the issue yet,” the lawmaker said, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“From the viewpoint of realpolitik, decisions are made in that particular moment and that particular situation.”
The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials have said Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but the opposition has expressed doubts that Sargsyan will take the helm of the government instead. Sargsyan declared back in 2014 that he won’t run for the leader of the country ever again.
