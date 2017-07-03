UK govt. says not aware of Trump visit plans in next few weeks
July 3, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The British government is not aware of any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday, July 3, according to Reuters.
British media reported that government sources had been warned Trump could visit his golf resort in Scotland at short notice in the next two weeks, during a scheduled trip to Europe for the G20 summit and Bastille Day celebrations in France.
"I am not aware of any plans for the president to visit the UK in the next few weeks," May's spokesman told reporters. He said an invitation for Trump to come to Britain on a state visit had been accepted and details would be set out in due course.
May extended the invitation to Trump during a trip to Washington in January but the date has never been announced and media have reported that the trip has been postponed over concerns over the risk of protests.
