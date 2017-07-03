Abe's party suffers historic defeat in Tokyo poll, governor wins big
July 3, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party suffered an historic defeat in an election in the Japanese capital on Sunday, July 2, signaling trouble ahead for the premier, who has suffered from slumping support because of a favoritism scandal, Reuters reveals.
On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election was a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but the dismal showing for Abe's party is also a stinging rebuke of his 4-1/2-year-old administration.
Koike's Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies took 79 seats in the 127-seat assembly.
The LDP won a mere 23, its worst-ever results, compared with 57 before the election.
"We must recognize this as an historic defeat," former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba was quoted as saying by NHK.
"Rather than a victory for Tokyo Citizens First, this is a defeat for the LDP," said Ishiba, who is widely seen as an Abe rival within the ruling party.
Past Tokyo elections have been bellwethers for national trends. A 2009 Tokyo poll in which the LDP won just 38 seats was followed by its defeat in a general election that year, although this time no lower house poll need be held until late 2018.
Koike, a media-savvy ex-defense minister and former LDP member, took office a year ago as the first female governor in the capital, defying the local LDP chapter to run and promising to reform governance of a megacity with a population of 13.7 million and an economy bigger than the Netherlands'.
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
BBC Studios lines up Ken Follett, Frederick Forsyth adaptations It has already set up “Good Omens,” a six-part TV comedy based upon the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, for Amazon and the BBC.
Motorola announces Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod The Moto 360 is a 360-degree Camera module with two lenses which gets attached to the 16-pins magnetic connector of the Moto Z.
iPhone 8 reportedly won’t feature fingerprint sensor in display The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Film Republic nabs Karlovy Vary competition title “The Line” “The Line” tells the story of a head of a family whose business is jeopardized by the imminent extension to the Schengen Area border.