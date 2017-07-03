Trump will speak with European officials on July 3
July 3, 2017 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to speak with German, French and Italian officials later on Monday, July 3 he said ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Hamburg later this week, Reuters reports.
Trump, who announced the talks on Twitter but gave no details, is scheduled to attend the two-day G20 summit that starts on Friday and will hold separate meeting with various leaders, including host German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
He is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The gathering will take place just over a month after a G7 summit in Sicily exposed deep divisions between Trump and other western countries on a range of issues, including climate change, trade and migration.
In remarks last week, Merkel raised the prospect of an open clash with Trump at the Hamburg summit, although some Trump administration officials have played down the discord.
While in Hamburg, Trump is expected to demand G20 action on steel to reduce excess capacity and other distortions in the global steel market, a White House official said last week.
