U.S.-backed forces breach wall in Syria's Raqa
July 4, 2017 - 10:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S.-backed forces in Syria have entered the most heavily fortified area of Raqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, in what a U.S. official says is a "key milestone" in the war against the jihadist force, AFP reports.
Success in Raqa and major advances by U.S.-backed forces in Mosul, a second IS stronghold in Iraq, represent a powerful double blow to the violent extremist group.
The U.S. Central Command said in a statement dated Tuesday, July 4 that coalition forces supported an advance by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters "into the most heavily fortified portion of Raqa by opening two small gaps in the Rafiqah Wall that surrounds the Old City."
The SDF faced heavy resistance, as the IS fighters used the wall as a combat position and planted mines and improvised explosive devices against advancing fighters.
"Conducting targeted strikes on two small portions of the wall allowed coalition and partner forces to breach the Old City at a locations of their choosing," the statement read.
This prevented IS from using "pre-positioned mines, IED and VBIEDs, protected SDF and civilian lives, and preserved the integrity of the greatest portion of the wall."
A 25-meter (80-foot) section of the wall was targeted, which "will help preserve the remainder of the overall 2,500-meter wall," it added.
The U.S.-backed fighters entered Raqa from the south for the first time on Sunday, crossing the Euphrates River to enter a new part of the Syrian city, a monitor said.
The SDF have spent months closing in on the IS bastion and entered the city's east and west for the first time last month.
According to the coalition, some 2,500 IS jihadists are defending the city.
Photo. AFP/DELIL SOULEIMAN
