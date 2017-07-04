Philippines Supreme Court backs martial law in country's south

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Philippines' Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 4 endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte's enforcement of martial law across the southern third of the country, which he said was necessary to defeat Islamic State group-backed militants, AFP reports.

Duterte imposed military rule across the insurgency-wracked region of Mindanao on May 23, hours after hundreds of gunmen waving black IS flags occupied parts of Marawi city and triggered deadly clashes that are yet to end.

Opposition lawmakers called for the Supreme Court to strike down Duterte's martial rule for its "utter lack of sufficient factual basis".

An overwhelming majority of the justices dismissed that petition, Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te told reporters on Tuesday, although he did not give any reasons for their decision.

Militants continue to occupy parts of Marawi, the Islamic capital of the mainly Catholic country, despite a US-backed military offensive there that has claimed more than 460 lives and displaced nearly 400,000 people.

Duterte said when he declared martial law that the militants had attacked Marawi as part of a plan to establish a province for IS in the southern Philippines.

Under the constitution drawn up to prevent a repeat of Marcos-era abuses, the president is allowed to declare martial law only to prevent "invasion or rebellion".

It is limited initially to 60 days.

If Duterte wants to extend, he must get congressional approval.