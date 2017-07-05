Vietnam drilling for oil in China-claimed South China Sea
July 5, 2017 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vietnam has begun drilling for oil in an area of the resource-rich South China Sea also claimed by China, BBC News reports.
An oil industry consultant told the BBC that a drilling ship on contract to international firm Talisman-Vietnam was working off Vietnam's south-east coast.
This appears to be why a senior Chinese general cut short an official visit to Vietnam last month.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea, including reefs and islands also contested by other nations.
According to Ian Cross, of Singapore-based Moyes & Co, the drillship Deepsea Metro I, began to drill in an area of sea about 400km (250 miles) off the Vietnamese coast on 21 June.
It is likely that the news was kept secret because of its extreme sensitivity.
Other oil industry sources have told the BBC that Talisman-Vietnam was denied permission to drill over the past three years to avoid upsetting China.
It would appear that by taking such a bold move, the leadership in Hanoi is less concerned about such risks now.
The piece of seabed in question is known as Block 136-03 by Vietnam, but China calls it Wan-an Bei 21 and has leased out the same area to a different company. In 2014 the Chinese rights were bought by a Hong Kong-based company called Brightoil.
Two of the directors of Brightoil are senior members of the Chinese Communist Party. Talisman-Vietnam was formerly owned by the Canadian company Talisman but since 2015 has been part of the Spanish-owned Repsol group.
Gen Fan Changlong, who is Vice-Chair of China's Central Military Commission, recently paid a visit to Madrid, where Repsol is based. Repsol has not responded to BBC questions about whether the Chinese authorities have made any protest to the company.
In 2014 coastguard vessels and other ships belonging to China and Vietnam confronted each other in a different area of the South China Sea, further north near the Paracel Islands.
Since then the two countries have tried to avoid confrontation. However, Vietnam has clearly decided that the risks of a crisis are relatively low.
So far the only casualty of Vietnam's new oil expedition has been a planned meeting of the annual Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange.
That high-level meeting between the two countries' militaries was supposed to have taken place on the same day the Deepsea Metro I began drilling.
Instead, Gen Fan - who was due in Hanoi after his Madrid visit - flew home, citing problems with the "working arrangements".
Vietnam may have judged that with China currently promoting its "Belt and Road" initiative to the region and encouraging other countries to agree the new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at the same time as it is preparing for its crucial Communist Party congress, it would be unwilling to provoke a regional crisis.
There are no obvious signs of Chinese retaliation so far but we could see a tit-for-tat response with Beijing authorising a drilling operation in an area that Vietnam also claims.
This, however, would take some time to organise.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Volvo to go all electric with new models from 2019 "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.
Nokia, Xiaomi sign patent deal The companies did not provide financial details of the agreement, saying it includes a cross license to each company's cellular standard patents.
Microsoft reorganizes its global sales force to focus on cloud services Since the appointment of Satya Nadella, the company has put more and more resources toward building out its Azure cloud computing platform.
Samsung working on a Bixby-powered AI speaker Samsung had to launch the Galaxy S8 without support for English voice commands, despite marketing Bixby as a prominent feature of the phone.