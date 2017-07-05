// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh army spokesman extends condolences over Azeri deaths

July 5, 2017 - 13:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 4 violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire. During the incident two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan’s side - were killed.

Karabakh army spokesman Senor Hasratyan expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“No child is an enemy, especially a two-year-old one. But sometimes a kid may die because of cowardly and brainless people,” Hasratyan said.

“Unlike our neighbors, we are compelled to register this fact and express condolences. Consider this as a personal opinion.”

Azerbaijan’s violence in April War: Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

The situation of the village of Alkhanli, from where Azerbaijan had launched the attack, and Google Maps images suggest that Azerbaijan's military posts are positioned in the vicinity of the village and even beside civilians’ houses in some places, RazmInfo says.

Read also:OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh sides to cease military action

Azerbaijan’s recent escalation in Karabakh: What we know so far (video)

