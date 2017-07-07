U.S. says remains deeply concerned over Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States remains deeply concerned over Tuesday, July 4’s violations of the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict that resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including possibly a two-year-old child, a spokesman for the Department of State, Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire to suppress the rival’s attacks. During the incident, two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan - were killed.

"This happened near the line of contact. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those victims," Nauert said.

"Along with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, we call upon the sides to cease military action and return to the negotiating table. Our policy remains clear in that region: The only solution to this conflict is a negotiated settlement based on international law that includes adherence to the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination."