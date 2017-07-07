Armenia’s ruling RPA has yet to discuss coalition of 2018: spokesman
July 7, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has yet to discuss issues concerning the future coalition and the government of 2018, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Friday, July 7.
“We have spoken about this more than once. RPA is currently implementing the provisions set out by president Serzh Sargsyan in May,” Sharmazanov said.
In response to a question whether RPA is mulling to scrap partnership with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun and seal a new one with Tsarukyan bloc, Sharmazanov said:
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year.”
The ruling RPA and ARFD signed a memorandum on establishing a political coalition on May 11. The agreement, signed at the presidential palace in downtown Yerevan, will remain in force until the expiration of the powers of the 6th Convocation National Assembly.
