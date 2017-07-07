Pope urges Group of 20 to prioritize poor, refugees
July 7, 2017 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The pope is urging leaders of the Group of 20 nations to make the poor and refugees a priority of their summit, The Associated Press reports.
Pope Francis said that “in the hearts and minds of leaders and in every phase of taking political measures, it is necessary to give absolute priority to the poor, refugees, those suffering, the displaced, those excluded, without national, racial, religious or cultural distinction.”
The pope also urged leaders to reject armed conflict, urging an end to “useless massacres.” The goal of the G-20, the pope noted, “is to peacefully resolve economic differences.”
Francis said that the leaders should “move to deep reflection” on the fact that the summit brings together 20 nations that represent 90 percent of the production of goods and services in the world, while those who suffer the most are less represented on the world stage.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcoming the leaders of the Group of 20 global economic powers to a two-day summit in Hamburg on Friday, July 7.
