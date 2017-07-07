Messi prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine
July 7, 2017 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Spanish court said on Friday, July 7 it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July for a quarter-of-a-million-euro fine, Reuters reports.
The Barcelona player and his father were found guilty by a Catalan court last year of three counts of tax fraud to the tune of 4.1 million euros ($4.68 million) over income earned from image rights.
The father also had his 15-month sentence exchanged for a fine of 180,000 euros, the court said.
Neither Messi or his father would have served time in jail following the original ruling as defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation.
