Kirk Kara wins 10th Jewelers’ Choice Award   in a row

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fourth-generation jeweler Kirk Kara has made history as the first brand to win the prestigious Jewelers’ Choice Award ten years in a row. 2017 marks the company’s 10th consecutive win in Best Bridal Design, a distinction that no other designer can claim, Asbarez reports.

A double halo engagement ring from the Pirouetta Collection took the coveted top spot in the mid-priced Bridal category ($5001-10,000 range). Two other rings were declared finalists, adding to the company’s growing list of award-winning work: Lori Collection, and Pirouetta Collection.

Designs from the ultra-popular Lori and Pirouetta lines are already part of Kirk Kara’s impressive list of past Jewelers’ Choice Award wins. All pieces that bear the Kirk Kara name feature signature handcrafted details and quality that’s second to none. The company’s award winners are also their best sellers, year after year.

“Jewelry design is a true labor of love, and it’s a blessing to share this gift with my family,” says designer Kirk Kara, who, like his father and grandfather before him, has spent his entire life perfecting his craft, and works alongside daughters Angela and Grace today. “To be recognized by your most respected peers for ten years straight is a very special honor that we are humbled to receive again.”

The annual jewelry competition spearheaded by industry authority JCK is highly anticipated in the jewelry world. The best designs in multiple categories and price points are awarded top Jewelers’ Choice Award honors after capturing the most votes cast by retailers and jewelers around the world.