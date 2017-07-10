Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for victory in Mosul
July 10, 2017 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul on Sunday, July 9 and congratulated the armed forces for their "victory" over Islamic State after nearly nine months of urban warfare, bringing an end to jihadist rule in the city, Reuters reports.
Islamic State's defeat in Mosul three years after taking the city is a major blow for the hardline Sunni Islamist group, which is also losing ground in its operational base in the Syrian city of Raqqa from where it has planned global attacks.
The group, however, still controls territory in Iraq and is expected to revert to more conventional insurgent tactics such as bombings as its self-proclaimed caliphate falls apart.
The battle for Mosul - by far the largest city to fall under the militants' control - has left large areas in ruins, killed thousands of civilians and displaced nearly 1 million people.
"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and Iraqi people for the great victory," his office said in a statement.
State television later showed Abadi touring Mosul on foot alongside residents of Iraq's second-largest city.
Air strikes and exchanges of gunfire could still be heard in the narrow streets of Mosul's Old City, where the group has staged its last stand against Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led international coalition.
Abadi met commanders in west Mosul who led the battle, but he has yet to issue a formal declaration that the entire city has been retaken from the group which is also known as ISIS.
Abadi's spokesman, Saad al-Hadithi, said victory would not be formally declared until the few remaining Islamic State militants were cleared from Mosul.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
“Little Crusader” Kadrnk’s rigorous 2nd feature: Karlovy Vary review “As a kind of monument to be gazed upon, with its wealth of stark, sun-bleached tableaux in Academy ratio, it’s rather arresting,” the review said.
Peter Scarlet named artistic director of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Fest Scarlet’s appointment marks a bold move by Argentina’s Incaa film agency to take Mar del Plata’s international reach to a far higher level.
Doctor Strange meets Ant-Man in new “Avengers: Infinity War” set pics "Avengers: Infinity War" will also bring back Ruffalo as the Hulk, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.
US says will press China to enforce North Korea sanctions After North Korea conducted its int'l ballistic missile test last week, Haley said the U.S. was determined to halt North Korea's nuclear drive.