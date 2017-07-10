Turkey wants to punish MPs for using the phrase 'Armenian Genocide'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish parliament intends to punish opposition deputies for mentioning the phrase "Armenian Genocide" and making statements about the events of 1915. The proposal was brought forward by the ruling AK Party.

According to the proposal, parliament deputies will be fined 12,000 liras for "insulting the Turkish nation and its history", which makes up two-thirds of an MP's salary (the salary of deputies is $ 5,900 ), Hurriyet reports.

Also, the parliamentarians will be banned from using the phrase "Iraqi Kurdistan."

At the beginning of the year, a Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin, Garo Paylan was punished for using the word "Genocide" and was deprived of the right to participate in the next three parliamentary sessions. Later, it was proposed to deprive him of his deputy mandate for "inciting ethnic hatred."

However, on April 24, on the 101st anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Paylan demanded an examination of the law, according to which thousands of Armenians were deported from Turkey.

1.5 million innocent Armenian fell victims to the Genocide, masterminded and implemented by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. Some three dozen countries, as well as a number of regional government bodies and international organizations have recognized the killings as Genocide.