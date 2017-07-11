Iraq's Abadi celebrates victory over 'brutality and terrorism' in Mosul
July 11, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over "brutality and terrorism" in Mosul on Monday, July 10, announcing his forces had ended the Islamic State group's rule over the country's second city, AFP reveals.
Standing with members of the security forces, Abadi hailed the retaking of Mosul -- where IS dealt Iraqi troops a devastating defeat three years ago -- as a key moment in the war against the jihadists.
"Our victory today is a victory over darkness, a victory over brutality and terrorism, and I announce here... to the whole world today the end and failure and collapse of the mythical terrorist Daesh state," Abadi said in a televised address from west Mosul, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
"These operations were carried out by Iraqi planning and success and implementation," Abadi said, while also thanking "all the countries that stood with Iraq in its war against terrorism."
Dozens of members of the security forces erupted into cheers after he spoke, dancing and waving flags and their weapons as they celebrated.
The US-led coalition that backed the Mosul offensive and is supporting another assault on IS's Syrian bastion Raqa hailed the victory, but warned it did not mark the end of the war against the jihadists.
"This victory alone does not eliminate (IS) and there is still a tough fight ahead. But the loss of one of its twin capitals and a jewel of their so-called caliphate is a decisive blow," said Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the commander of the international anti-IS operation.
"Now it is time for all Iraqis to unite to ensure (IS) is defeated across the rest of Iraq," Townsend said.
US President Donald Trump also praised the victory, saying it was a signal that IS's "days in Iraq and Syria are numbered".
But rebuilding the shattered city of Mosul and helping civilians will be a huge task, and aid groups warn that Iraq's humanitarian crisis is far from over.
Mosul's Old City in particular has been devastated, with many buildings reduced to little more than concrete shells and rubble littering the streets.
Top stories
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
Oscar-winning “Moonlight” helmer to adapt James Baldwin novel Jenkins will helm “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which he adapted from the author's 1974 novel that is set in '70s Harlem and follows young engaged couple Fonny and Tish.
Sarik Andreasyan to helm sci-fi feature for Arclight Films The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where deadly creatures known as “Wretches” torment humans.
An iOS app can turn your device into ambient music creation studio The developer wants to encourage you to experiment with sounds, musical and otherwise, including weird noises and odd samples to create textured soundscapes.
NASA seeks Jupiter's secrets with historic spacecraft flyover The flyover will put the spacecraft just 2200 miles above the planet before climbing to a distance of 5,600 miles when it actually passes over the Spot.