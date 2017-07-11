Iraq's Abadi celebrates victory over 'brutality and terrorism' in Mosul

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over "brutality and terrorism" in Mosul on Monday, July 10, announcing his forces had ended the Islamic State group's rule over the country's second city, AFP reveals.

Standing with members of the security forces, Abadi hailed the retaking of Mosul -- where IS dealt Iraqi troops a devastating defeat three years ago -- as a key moment in the war against the jihadists.

"Our victory today is a victory over darkness, a victory over brutality and terrorism, and I announce here... to the whole world today the end and failure and collapse of the mythical terrorist Daesh state," Abadi said in a televised address from west Mosul, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"These operations were carried out by Iraqi planning and success and implementation," Abadi said, while also thanking "all the countries that stood with Iraq in its war against terrorism."

Dozens of members of the security forces erupted into cheers after he spoke, dancing and waving flags and their weapons as they celebrated.

The US-led coalition that backed the Mosul offensive and is supporting another assault on IS's Syrian bastion Raqa hailed the victory, but warned it did not mark the end of the war against the jihadists.

"This victory alone does not eliminate (IS) and there is still a tough fight ahead. But the loss of one of its twin capitals and a jewel of their so-called caliphate is a decisive blow," said Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the commander of the international anti-IS operation.

"Now it is time for all Iraqis to unite to ensure (IS) is defeated across the rest of Iraq," Townsend said.

US President Donald Trump also praised the victory, saying it was a signal that IS's "days in Iraq and Syria are numbered".

But rebuilding the shattered city of Mosul and helping civilians will be a huge task, and aid groups warn that Iraq's humanitarian crisis is far from over.

Mosul's Old City in particular has been devastated, with many buildings reduced to little more than concrete shells and rubble littering the streets.