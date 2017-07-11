U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi, kills 16
July 11, 2017 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in the southern state of Mississippi, killing 16 people, U.S. media reported Monday, July 10, AFP reports.
The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that a "mishap" involving a KC-130 occurred in the evening, without providing additional details.
The Clarion-Ledger newspaper and CNN cited Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle as confirming the death toll of 16.
All 16 victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Randle told CNN.
The incident took place around 4 pm (2100 GMT), the Clarion-Ledger said, noting that firefighters sprayed the aircraft with huge layers of foam to quell the fire.
The plane crashed in a soybean field on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, the paper said.
Photos posted on its website showed plumes of black smoke billowing from a green agricultural field.
"Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement on Facebook.
Photo. AP
Top stories
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
Oscar-winning “Moonlight” helmer to adapt James Baldwin novel Jenkins will helm “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which he adapted from the author's 1974 novel that is set in '70s Harlem and follows young engaged couple Fonny and Tish.
Sarik Andreasyan to helm sci-fi feature for Arclight Films The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where deadly creatures known as “Wretches” torment humans.
An iOS app can turn your device into ambient music creation studio The developer wants to encourage you to experiment with sounds, musical and otherwise, including weird noises and odd samples to create textured soundscapes.
NASA seeks Jupiter's secrets with historic spacecraft flyover The flyover will put the spacecraft just 2200 miles above the planet before climbing to a distance of 5,600 miles when it actually passes over the Spot.