Mistura: Syria's Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria's Kurds should not be ignored, and their representatives must be allowed to take part in drafting the country's new constitution, UN envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura told RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday. July 11.

The United Nations has hosted two sets of technical talks on the constitution with the various Syrian opposition groups, in Lausanne, in recent weeks, Western diplomats say, according to Reuters.

Mistura on Monday, July 10 opened a new round of indirect talks, the seventh so far, between Syrian government representatives and opposition leaders to try to wind down the battered country’s civil war.