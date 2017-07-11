UK's May under pressure to soften Brexit position after a year in power
July 11, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A weakened Theresa May came under fresh pressure Tuesday, July 11 to soften her Brexit position, adding to uncertainty about her negotiating strategy with Brussels one year after she became Britain's leader, AFP says.
The prime minister marked the anniversary with a speech in which she appealed to the main Labour opposition party to help implement her policies, a month after losing her majority in a general election.
Amid rumours of plans to oust her, May accepted that "the reality I now face as prime minister is rather different" than it was before the June 8 election.
May took over last year after her predecessor David Cameron resigned in the wake of a shock referendum in which Britain voted to leave the European Union.
The austere vicar's daughter was seen as a safe pair of hands who could heal a Conservative Party that emerged bitterly divided from the referendum.
But her government has been forced into a series of embarrassing U-turns and her gamble of holding an early election backfired spectacularly.
Key parts of her Brexit plan are now also under fire from critics within her own party who want a more moderate approach and whose voices are suddenly influential because of the election result.
The latest fronts in the battle between proponents of a "hard" and "soft" Brexit are Britain's membership of the Europe's nuclear regulator Euratom and the authority of the European Court of Justice.
Some Conservative MPs have reportedly warned they will rebel if May pushes ahead with her plan to withdraw from Euratom after doctors said it could jeopardise treatment for cancer patients.
The government has also hinted it may relent on its hardline position of ending the authority of the EU's highest court in Britain from the moment the country leaves the bloc as expected in 2019.
Photo. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Top stories
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia CEC sets 2018 dates for upcoming local elections The Electoral Commission said up to four elections may be held in a year for a community head or a city council member.
Global Broadcasters commit to “Misdomer Murders” The series follows police detectives as they investigate murders in the seemingly bucolic English town of Midsomer.
Skepta, Mick Jagger to record new music together? The grime hero posted the photo of himself with The Rolling Stones‘ frontman to Instagram, with no information.
Blue Origin offering simulated space ride at Oshkosh The EAA AirVenture convention will take place on July 24 to 30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.