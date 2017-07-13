Trump's FBI pick says Russia probe not a 'witch hunt'
July 13, 2017 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the FBI says he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump election campaign is a “witch hunt,” The Associated Press reports.
Christopher Wray’s comments to a Senate panel represent a break with President Donald Trump, who has described the probe in those terms. Wray also told senators at his confirmation hearing that he would never let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.
Wray says he has no recollection of providing input on Bush-era Justice Department memos on the interrogation and detention of terror suspects.
Wray was asked during his confirmation hearing about his role in the so-called “torture memos” detailing the use of certain interrogation tactics such as waterboarding and sleep deprivation. Redacted emails to and from him are included in an ACLU database on the subject.
Wray says he does not support torture and says “I have no recollection of ever reviewing, much less providing input or comments or blessing, approval,” of memos on the subject.
Wray has been asked questions about his involvement in national security matters during the Bush administration, when the government authorized harsh interrogation techniques.
Photo. AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
