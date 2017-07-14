Hyperloop One ready for key test in Nevada
July 14, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Engineers will soon conduct a crucial test of a futuristic technology championed by entrepreneur Elon Musk that seeks to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers and cargo packed into pods through an intercity system of vacuum tubes, Reuters reports.
Hyperloop One, the Los-Angeles-based company developing the technology, is gearing up to send a 28-foot-long (8.5 meter-long) pod hurtling down a set of tracks in a test run in Nevada in the next few weeks, spokeswoman Marcy Simon said.
Hyperloop One is working to develop a technical vision proposed by Musk, the founder of rocket maker SpaceX and electric car company Tesla Motors. In 2013, he suggested sending pods with passengers through giant vacuum tubes between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Hyperloop aims to achieve speeds of 250 mph (402 km/h) in its upcoming phase of testing.
As it gears up for that experiment, the company on Wednesday released the results from a May 12 test in the Nevada desert. A Hyperloop One sled on wheels for the first time coasted above a track using magnets, Simon said.
It levitated for 5.3 seconds in a vacuum-sealed tube and reached speeds of 70 miles per hour (113 km/h), the company said in a statement. By comparison, another test by Hyperloop One that made national headlines last year was done on an open-air track, not in the tube, a key to achieving high speeds.
Backers of the project envision the pods reaching speeds of 750 miles per hour (1,200 kph), but skeptics say the hyperloop idea faces real-world challenges ranging from obtaining construction permits to making turns at jet speed.
Hyperloop One has raised $160 million in funding and has touted the technology's potential as a rapid-transit option.
Hyperloop One/Handout via REUTERS
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
Global automakers call on China to delay or ease new electric car rules The rules plus planned harsh penalties for non-compliance, such as the cancellation of licenses to sell non- electric cars in China.
Joe Pesci joins Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese for Netflix's "The Irishman" The film tells the true story of Frank Sheeran, a Teamster with connections to the criminal dealings of the Bufalino family.
WhatsApp now lets you share any file type While its initial roll out of document attachments last year was limited to PDFs, users can now share any file type.
Groupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 off It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself.