N.Korea vows to take 'corresponding measures' if UN adopts sanctions
July 14, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea said on Friday, July 14 it will take "corresponding measures" if the UN Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution in response to the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, Reuters reports.
The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the ICBM test was an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense against nuclear threat from the United States.
The United States has been trying to get China and Russia to back a new UN Security Council resolution imposing stiffer sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile test.
