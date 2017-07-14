N.Korea vows to take 'corresponding measures' if UN adopts sanctions

PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea said on Friday, July 14 it will take "corresponding measures" if the UN Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution in response to the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, Reuters reports.

The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the ICBM test was an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense against nuclear threat from the United States.

The United States has been trying to get China and Russia to back a new UN Security Council resolution imposing stiffer sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile test.