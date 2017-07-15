Raul Castro warns of "a setback" in U.S.-Cuba relations
July 15, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday, July 14 said that Donald Trump's hardline stance towards the country marks "a setback" in relations with the United States after ties were gradually restored in 2015, AFP reports.
"The announcements made by the current president... mean a setback in bilateral relations," Castro said in remarks, broadcast on state television, at the closing of the first session of Cuba's Parliament.
Castro criticized Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island in comments made less than a week before the second anniversary of Havana embassy's reopening in Washington on July 20.
The remarks came after Trump in June -- standing before a crowd of anti-Castro activists in Miami's Little Havana -- announced tightened rules for Americans traveling to Cuba, banned ties with a military-run tourism firm and reaffirmed the existing U.S. trade embargo.
The U.S. president framed his measures as a move against a "cruel and brutal" regime, saying progress on bilateral relations would be hinged on concessions related to human rights.
Castro, 86, called the new measures a toughening of the U.S. embargo against the island, imposed since 1962, saying they evoked "an old and hostile rhetoric that characterized the Cold War."
He also denounced "the manipulation" of Cuba over human rights issues.
"Cuba has much to be proud of, and it does not have to receive lessons from the United States or anyone else," he said during the session, which international press does not have access to.
"Any strategy that seeks to destroy the revolution, whether through coercion or pressure or through subtle methods, will fail," he said.
Castro -- who will leave the Cuban presidency in February 2018 -- reiterated his willingness to continue "respectful dialogue" and negotiate bilateral issues "on the basis of equality" and recognition of "the sovereignty and independence of our country."
The original Cuban government response to Trump's declaration was restrained, expressing rejection of the tightened policy but emphasizing openness to continuing "respectful" negotiation.
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
YouTube says experimenting with GIF-like video previews YouTube does warn creators not to worry if their video doesn't have a live preview, since not every one of them will
Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ sequel It was announced at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, Calif., that Henson would be joining as a new character named Yesss.
Google's AI test creates stunning photos using Street View imagery The research, posted to the pre-print server arXiv, is a great example of how AI systems can be trained to perform tasks that aren’t binary.
Armenian writer Sevan Nisanyan escapes from Turkish prison A message on NIsanyan's Twitter page said: “The bird flew away: Same wishes to the remaining 80 million.”