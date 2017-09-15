Most Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmaker
September 15, 2017 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker, co-chairman of the Armenia-Israel public forum Alexander Tzinker told reporters on Friday, September 15, Sputnik Armenia reports.
"When we had good relations with Turkey, the MPs said 'why spoil them by promoting the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Knesset?'. When relations with Ankara deteriorated, I was told that it was not the right time, since 'we are repairing the spoiled relations'," Tzinker said.
He admitted that he was "annoyed" by attempts to mix the historical truth with politics.
Also, Tzinker said that the Armenian Genocide recognition bill has already been approved by the Knesset Cultural Commission. The question will then be considered at the plenary session.
A delegation of Israeli lawmakers headed by vice speaker of Knesset Tali Ploskov visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Top stories
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
The church planned to be restored in the frame of the World Humor Village Project will start operating as a cultural center.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
22 people injured in "terrorist incident" in London Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the injured and emergency services had responded "swiftly and bravely".
Proposal for Best IT Startup Award introduced to Armenia PM An initiative for Best IT Startup Award was introduced to the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on September 15.
Armenia in the shadow of Mount Ararat: El País Matenadaran, Sergei Parajanov museum, the History Museum and the National Gallery offer unique elements of Armenian art.
NASA's Cassini has sent its final signal from 1.4 billion km away For the last thirteen years, Cassini has been orbiting Saturn, sending back extraordinary images and data from the ringed planet