Most Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker, co-chairman of the Armenia-Israel public forum Alexander Tzinker told reporters on Friday, September 15, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"When we had good relations with Turkey, the MPs said 'why spoil them by promoting the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Knesset?'. When relations with Ankara deteriorated, I was told that it was not the right time, since 'we are repairing the spoiled relations'," Tzinker said.

He admitted that he was "annoyed" by attempts to mix the historical truth with politics.

Also, Tzinker said that the Armenian Genocide recognition bill has already been approved by the Knesset Cultural Commission. The question will then be considered at the plenary session.

A delegation of Israeli lawmakers headed by vice speaker of Knesset Tali Ploskov visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday.