Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military drills

PanARMENIAN.Net - Large-scale exercises involving various military branches of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces will start on Monday, September 18, Azeri media report.

The drills will involve up to 15,000 units of military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises, using new weapon systems, at various training grounds during the various stages of the drills.