// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military drills

Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military drills
September 16, 2017 - 12:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Large-scale exercises involving various military branches of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces will start on Monday, September 18, Azeri media report.

The drills will involve up to 15,000 units of military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises, using new weapon systems, at various training grounds during the various stages of the drills.

Related links:
Ru.apa.az. Представители ВВС Турции, участвующие в учениях «TurAz Qartalı-2017», прибыли в Азербайджан
Ru.apa.az. Вооруженные силы Азербайджана проведут широкомасштабные учения
Trend. Azerbaijani Armed Forces to hold large-scale drills
 Top stories
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Russia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to AzerbaijanRussia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to Azerbaijan
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Glendale drivers among worst in U.S. for 12 years in a row: studyGlendale drivers among worst in U.S. for 12 years in a row: study
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's most amazing churches and monasteries: Turkish paper We had selected a handful of the most architecturally unusual places of worship for our tour," Ernest Whitman Piper says.
Karabakh army provides weekly update on contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
27 more U.S. Representatives co-sponsor Armenian Genocide motion The additions come in large part as a result of the leadership of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Jackie Speier.
New Massachusetts exhibit to reveal Armenian Genocide legacy The new exhibition includes excerpts from a film by Nubar and Abby Alexanian and photographs by Nubar Alexanian.