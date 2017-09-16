Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military drills
September 16, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Large-scale exercises involving various military branches of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces will start on Monday, September 18, Azeri media report.
The drills will involve up to 15,000 units of military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.
It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises, using new weapon systems, at various training grounds during the various stages of the drills.
Top stories
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's most amazing churches and monasteries: Turkish paper We had selected a handful of the most architecturally unusual places of worship for our tour," Ernest Whitman Piper says.
Karabakh army provides weekly update on contact line situation The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
27 more U.S. Representatives co-sponsor Armenian Genocide motion The additions come in large part as a result of the leadership of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Jackie Speier.
New Massachusetts exhibit to reveal Armenian Genocide legacy The new exhibition includes excerpts from a film by Nubar and Abby Alexanian and photographs by Nubar Alexanian.