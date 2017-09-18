// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran's threat to close Kurdish border a major blow to Armenia's exports

Iran's threat to close Kurdish border a major blow to Armenia's exports
September 18, 2017 - 14:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will shut all border crossings with the Kurdistan Region if the region secedes from Iraq, a top Iranian national security official said on Sunday, September 17, according to NRT.

The decision may be a major blow to Armenia as the country exports a great amount of products, including tobacco and alcohol to Iraqi Kurdistan via Iran.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani warned Iran would end all agreements with the Kurdish region if it held the referendum on September 25.

Shamkhani added border agreements are in place only with the Iraqi government and the separation of the Kurdistan Region from Iraq will result in the closure of all of Iran’s border crossings with the region.

“Iran definitely recognizes only the united, integrated and federal government of Iraq,” Shamkhani said. “Any disruption to this strategic principle will lead to a serious reconsideration and change of the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan region.”

Kurds set to hold the referendum on September 25 but Baghdad opposes it, with lawmakers voting to reject it. Iraq's neighbors, Turkey, Iran and Syria, also oppose the referendum, fearing it could fan separatism among their own ethnic Kurdish populations.

Related links:
Ria.ru: В Иране заявили о возможности закрытия границы с Иракским Курдистаном
The Telegraph. Ronald Koeman hits back at Jose Mourinho claims Everton should be challenging for top four
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Russia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to AzerbaijanRussia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to Azerbaijan
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for September 18, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15 Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
U.S. Congressman David Valadao visits Karabakh The trip comes just two weeks after Rep. Valadao introduced an amendment calling for continued assistance to de-mining efforts in Artsakh.
Turkey tried to bar scholars from Armenian Genocide conference The conference has come under sustained attack by Turkish ultra-nationalist political circles in Turkey and Germany.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus Mkhitaryan has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after neeting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.