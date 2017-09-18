Syria's elite troops reach eastern bank of the Euphrates in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite troops of the Syrian Arab Army have crossed to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the Syrian Army’s Islamic State Hunters unit, its forces have crossed from the western bank of the Euphrates near Deir ez-Zor city to the eastern bank.

The report was disseminated over the IS Hunters’ own social media account.

The elite unit claims to be the first Syrian Army formation to reach the eastern bank of Euphrates.