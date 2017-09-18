Syria's elite troops reach eastern bank of the Euphrates in Deir ez-Zor
September 18, 2017 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite troops of the Syrian Arab Army have crossed to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Syrian Army’s Islamic State Hunters unit, its forces have crossed from the western bank of the Euphrates near Deir ez-Zor city to the eastern bank.
The report was disseminated over the IS Hunters’ own social media account.
The elite unit claims to be the first Syrian Army formation to reach the eastern bank of Euphrates.
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15 Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
U.S. Congressman David Valadao visits Karabakh The trip comes just two weeks after Rep. Valadao introduced an amendment calling for continued assistance to de-mining efforts in Artsakh.
Turkey tried to bar scholars from Armenian Genocide conference The conference has come under sustained attack by Turkish ultra-nationalist political circles in Turkey and Germany.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus Mkhitaryan has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after neeting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.