Possible Lufthansa activity in Armenia discussed in Germany
September 18, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Germany have discussed the possibility for Lufthansa Technik AG to launch activity in Armenia.
Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan, Armenian ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan have recently met with Lufthansa Group CIO Roland Schütz and Dmitri Zaitsev, Director Sales Eastern Europe & CIS at Lufthansa Technik.
At the meeting, Avetisyan detailed the German colleagues about Armenia's air policies, the current trends and the prospects of a possible cooperation with the German company.
Zaitsev, in turn, briefed the meeting participants on the activity of Lufthansa Technik, both in Germany and abroad.
A subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, Lufthansa Technik AG provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft, engines and components.
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15 Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
U.S. Congressman David Valadao visits Karabakh The trip comes just two weeks after Rep. Valadao introduced an amendment calling for continued assistance to de-mining efforts in Artsakh.
Turkey tried to bar scholars from Armenian Genocide conference The conference has come under sustained attack by Turkish ultra-nationalist political circles in Turkey and Germany.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus Mkhitaryan has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after neeting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.