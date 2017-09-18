// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Possible Lufthansa activity in Armenia discussed in Germany

September 18, 2017 - 15:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Germany have discussed the possibility for Lufthansa Technik AG to launch activity in Armenia.

Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan, Armenian ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan have recently met with Lufthansa Group CIO Roland Schütz and Dmitri Zaitsev, Director Sales Eastern Europe & CIS at Lufthansa Technik.

At the meeting, Avetisyan detailed the German colleagues about Armenia's air policies, the current trends and the prospects of a possible cooperation with the German company.

Zaitsev, in turn, briefed the meeting participants on the activity of Lufthansa Technik, both in Germany and abroad.

A subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, Lufthansa Technik AG provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft, engines and components.

